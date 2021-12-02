Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 378,517 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 27,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 483,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TWO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.04.

TWO stock opened at $5.80 on Thursday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.74.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 192.07% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.26%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.