Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $61,000 in Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 20,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 152,934 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,248,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 301,009 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMTS stock opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $220.59 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.84. Sierra Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $3.92.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Sierra Metals had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Research analysts expect that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Sierra Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.34%.

SMTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC lowered Sierra Metals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Sierra Metals from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

