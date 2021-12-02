Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $69,000 in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Lantheus by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in Lantheus by 1,293.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,361,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,011 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $29,447.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,333 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $401,589.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,683 shares of company stock worth $626,113. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LNTH opened at $26.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -51.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.64. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.13 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

