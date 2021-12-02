Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $97,000 in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 1,795.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trecora Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trecora Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Trecora Resources alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Trecora Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of TREC opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.10 million, a PE ratio of -430.28 and a beta of 0.64. Trecora Resources has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Trecora Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.15%.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC).

Receive News & Ratings for Trecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.