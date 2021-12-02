Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $722,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAXN opened at $16.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.10. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $578.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.87.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.07). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.42%. The firm had revenue of $220.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.74) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

