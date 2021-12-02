Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 24,405 Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 33.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,795 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 24,405 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in VEON were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in VEON by 1,735.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in VEON in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VEON by 63.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in VEON in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in VEON by 137.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. 21.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.29.

Shares of VEON stock opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.93. VEON Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $2.38.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 30.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that VEON Ltd. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

VEON Profile

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

