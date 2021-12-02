Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 27,392 Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,631 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,392 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $730,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Antares Pharma by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,174 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 529,921 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Antares Pharma by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,548 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 16,312 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Antares Pharma by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Antares Pharma by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRS opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.93. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.52 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 36.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Antares Pharma Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

