Culp (NYSE:CULP) Posts Earnings Results

Culp (NYSE:CULP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Culp had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 2.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CULP traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.94. 25,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,182. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15. Culp has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $17.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Culp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Culp worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

