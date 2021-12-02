Culp (NYSE:CULP) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Culp (NYSE:CULP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Culp had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 2.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Culp stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,182. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average is $14.12. The company has a market cap of $133.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15. Culp has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $17.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Culp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Culp worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

About Culp

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

