CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the October 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE UAN traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.94. 20,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,900.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.49. CVR Partners has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $87.20.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $6.70. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $144.72 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $2.93 dividend. This represents a $11.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29,300.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in CVR Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in CVR Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in CVR Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in CVR Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CVR Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. 24.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

