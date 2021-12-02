CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Boosted by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,618 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,347,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,487 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 51,399 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 25,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.70.

NYSE:CVS traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.81. The stock had a trading volume of 16,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,218,804. The company has a market cap of $118.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $67.06 and a one year high of $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.88 and its 200-day moving average is $85.97.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

