CWV Chain Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.41 Million (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. CWV Chain has a total market capitalization of $14.41 million and approximately $9,799.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CWV Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00063682 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00071276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.66 or 0.00095072 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,469.25 or 0.07918032 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,408.84 or 0.99937712 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00021264 BTC.

CWV Chain Coin Profile

CWV Chain was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

