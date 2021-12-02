Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.40

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 30998 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.80 million, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.69.

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações engages in the development and construction of residential properties. It operates through the Merger Activity and Service Fee Income segments. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

