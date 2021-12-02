Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CYTK. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ CYTK traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,257. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $42.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.27.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. The business had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Cragg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $1,879,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $62,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,570 shares of company stock valued at $8,682,254 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 13.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,262,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,545 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 121.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,488,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,250,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,123,000 after acquiring an additional 108,816 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 24.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,014,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,752,000 after acquiring an additional 585,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,648,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,641,000 after acquiring an additional 53,725 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

