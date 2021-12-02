Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.42.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $36.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.27. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.28.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Cragg sold 45,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $1,879,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $170,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,570 shares of company stock worth $8,682,254 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logos Global Management LP increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,954,000 after buying an additional 52,294 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 81.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 92,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 41,329 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at about $26,999,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 670.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 167,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 145,974 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

