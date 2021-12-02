DAFI Protocol (DAFI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $634,679.00

DAFI Protocol (CURRENCY:DAFI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, DAFI Protocol has traded 37.5% lower against the dollar. DAFI Protocol has a total market capitalization of $15.27 million and approximately $634,679.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAFI Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00043620 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.09 or 0.00238744 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007730 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00087305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DAFI Protocol Profile

DAFI Protocol (DAFI) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 484,664,107 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier. “

DAFI Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAFI Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAFI Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAFI Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

