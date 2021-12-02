Darren W. Woods Purchases 327 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) CEO Darren W. Woods bought 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE XOM opened at $59.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $253.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.01, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 4,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

