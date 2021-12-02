Dash Trading 16.8% Lower Over Last Week (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Dash has a market cap of $1.85 billion and approximately $224.29 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dash has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for about $176.54 or 0.00312532 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00012201 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00010110 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004614 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00009985 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

About Dash

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,461,359 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

