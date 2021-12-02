DATATRAK International (DTRK) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS: DTRK) is one of 127 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare DATATRAK International to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

DATATRAK International has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DATATRAK International’s peers have a beta of 1.37, suggesting that their average share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DATATRAK International and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DATATRAK International $7.16 million -$90,000.00 -824.18 DATATRAK International Competitors $1.03 billion $1.91 million -35.00

DATATRAK International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than DATATRAK International. DATATRAK International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for DATATRAK International and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A DATATRAK International Competitors 664 3178 4899 91 2.50

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 40.46%. Given DATATRAK International’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DATATRAK International has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of DATATRAK International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DATATRAK International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DATATRAK International -0.09% -0.47% -0.09% DATATRAK International Competitors -37.07% -1,621.21% -11.01%

Summary

DATATRAK International peers beat DATATRAK International on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

DATATRAK International Company Profile

DATATRAK International, Inc. is a technology and services company, which delivers global eClinical solutions for the clinical trials industry. Its services support clients in the clinical pharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research organization, academic research organizations and medical device research industries. The company was founded on July 17, 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, OH.

