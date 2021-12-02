David B. Wyshner Acquires 14,850 Shares of Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Stock

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) CFO David B. Wyshner bought 14,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $248,440.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

KD stock opened at $15.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Kyndryl has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KD. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kyndryl in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc is based in New York, United States.

