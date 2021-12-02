David Mihalick Purchases 5,000 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Stock

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Director David Mihalick acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC opened at $10.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $516.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.65. Barings BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 75.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 59.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BBDC shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the third quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Barings BDC by 92.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the third quarter worth $63,000. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the second quarter worth $120,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

