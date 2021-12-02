DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $75.65

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $75.65 and last traded at $75.65, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DCC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.88.

DCC Plc provides international sales, marketing, and business support services. It operates through the following segments: DCC LPG, DCC Retail & Oil, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology. The DCC LPG segment operates a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales and marketing business with operations in Europe, Asia, and the US with a developing business in the retailing of natural gas and electricity.

