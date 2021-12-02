DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:DDMX) Short Interest Up 62.0% in November

DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:DDMX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 62.0% from the October 31st total of 10,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 92,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of DDMX remained flat at $$9.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 118,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,105. DD3 Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $11.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDMX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

About DD3 Acquisition Corp. II

DD3 Acquisition Corp. II intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

