Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.68 Million (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $104,009.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded down 18% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00043569 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.31 or 0.00241312 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007735 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.20 or 0.00087090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Profile

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CRYPTO:DVP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 522,405,821 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is dvpnet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

