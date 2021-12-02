Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $33.40

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.40 and last traded at $33.53, with a volume of 34610292 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.20.

DAL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of -257.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company’s revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.30) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

