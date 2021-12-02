DeltaChain Hits Market Capitalization of $272,093.75 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One DeltaChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. DeltaChain has a market cap of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded 81.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.08 or 0.00340301 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00014524 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000090 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001336 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $801.83 or 0.01420572 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

