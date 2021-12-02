Dent Reaches Market Cap of $468.35 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. During the last week, Dent has traded down 15% against the US dollar. Dent has a total market cap of $468.35 million and $30.65 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dent alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00043893 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.68 or 0.00238095 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007658 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00086680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Buying and Selling Dent

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.