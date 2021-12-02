DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) is Epiq Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Epiq Partners LLC lowered its stake in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the period. DermTech makes up approximately 2.2% of Epiq Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Epiq Partners LLC owned 0.50% of DermTech worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMTK. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DermTech in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DermTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DermTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of DermTech by 159.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of DermTech by 36.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DMTK traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.64. The stock had a trading volume of 7,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,042. The firm has a market cap of $553.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.81. DermTech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 571.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. Equities analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Dobak sold 1,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $42,052.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 4,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $154,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,004 shares of company stock valued at $470,580 in the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DMTK shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

