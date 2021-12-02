Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $93.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its target price upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $93.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight stock opened at $90.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.73. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $4,812,872.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $1,108,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,217,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,184,000. Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,656,000 after buying an additional 38,492 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Church & Dwight by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 428,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,522,000 after purchasing an additional 149,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 103,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,822,000 after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.