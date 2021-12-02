Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $330.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $370.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $334.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $249.68 on Monday. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $245.05 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The stock has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $297.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,498. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 154.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,654,510 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $772,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,242 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter worth $354,644,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,548,556,000 after buying an additional 975,042 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 14.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,966,921,000 after buying an additional 875,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth $233,355,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

