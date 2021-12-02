Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

OTCMKTS FSNUY opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.31. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $14.81.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.