Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Short Interest Up 59.4% in November

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, a growth of 59.4% from the October 31st total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 292,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on DTEGY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Telekom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

Deutsche Telekom stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.83. 275,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The company has a market capitalization of $84.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.53.

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

