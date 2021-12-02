Dfpg Investments LLC Has $301,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of PM opened at $86.87 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.02 and a 52 week high of $106.51. The company has a market capitalization of $135.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.05.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.81%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.30.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.