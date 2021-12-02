Dfpg Investments LLC Has $438,000 Stock Position in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) by 763.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379,315 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Surgalign worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Surgalign by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 165,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Surgalign by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 41,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Surgalign by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 14,287 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Surgalign during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Surgalign during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Surgalign alerts:

Shares of SRGA stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $3.27.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 million. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 128.61% and a negative net margin of 146.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRGA. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Surgalign from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surgalign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Surgalign from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Surgalign from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Surgalign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.79.

Surgalign Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.