Dfpg Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Dfpg Investments LLC cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Barclays decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.73.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $199.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.00. The company has a market capitalization of $137.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.55 and a 52 week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

