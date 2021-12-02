Dfpg Investments LLC Raises Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 15.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 559 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,198,406,000 after buying an additional 128,312 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,776 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,173,928,000 after buying an additional 103,747 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977,856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $935,941,000 after buying an additional 119,769 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $580,707,000 after buying an additional 169,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,023,891 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $484,515,000 after purchasing an additional 18,946 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.69, for a total transaction of $137,120.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total transaction of $41,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,207 shares of company stock worth $5,862,190. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ILMN opened at $357.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $398.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.44. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $332.30 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The stock has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a PE ratio of 58.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $429.75.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

