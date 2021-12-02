DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS) Insider Mike Schmidt Purchases 10,000 Shares

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS) insider Mike Schmidt acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £24,800 ($32,401.36).

Shares of DFS opened at GBX 246 ($3.21) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £635.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19. DFS Furniture plc has a 1-year low of GBX 195.64 ($2.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 318.50 ($4.16). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 266.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 272.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from DFS Furniture’s previous dividend of $3.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

About DFS Furniture

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

