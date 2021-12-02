DIGG Market Cap Hits $22.03 Million (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded down 27.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. DIGG has a total market cap of $22.03 million and approximately $287,139.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DIGG has traded 31.2% lower against the US dollar. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for $44,120.67 or 0.78196557 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00063842 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00071114 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00094681 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,489.56 or 0.07957007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,228.45 or 0.99655595 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00021454 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG launched on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 499 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

