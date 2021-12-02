Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stake Reduced by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 21.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $492,000. First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $162.84 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $169.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.68 and its 200 day moving average is $155.87. The firm has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.71, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.20.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 195.78%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.18.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 22,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total transaction of $3,751,548.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,869 shares of company stock worth $7,535,149 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.