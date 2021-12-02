DigitalBits Hits Market Cap of $562.56 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $562.56 million and $2.83 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.73 or 0.00311690 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00012302 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00010095 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004617 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00009829 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

