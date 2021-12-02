Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is an on-demand e-commerce company principally in China. It provides users with fresh produce, meat and seafood and other daily necessities. Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is based in SHANGHAI. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DDL. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

NYSE DDL traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,773. Dingdong has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($7.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $719.58 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Dingdong will post -6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the third quarter worth $1,303,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) by 3,505.0% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,029,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834,666 shares in the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the third quarter worth $4,317,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter worth $766,000. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

