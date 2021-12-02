DinoExchange (DINO) Reaches Market Cap of $672,387.36

DinoExchange (CURRENCY:DINO) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 2nd. During the last seven days, DinoExchange has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. DinoExchange has a total market capitalization of $672,387.36 and $1,451.00 worth of DinoExchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DinoExchange coin can now be purchased for about $0.0950 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00063434 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00070633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.21 or 0.00095191 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,475.41 or 0.07858220 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,937.41 or 0.99974394 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00021188 BTC.

DinoExchange Profile

DinoExchange’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,075,147 coins. DinoExchange’s official Twitter account is @dinoexchange

DinoExchange Coin Trading

