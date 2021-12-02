DinoSwap (DINO) Trading Down 17.8% This Week

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 2nd. In the last week, DinoSwap has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. One DinoSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DinoSwap has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and $463,372.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00063930 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00071061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00094998 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,505.36 or 0.07968470 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,405.91 or 0.99763018 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00021302 BTC.

About DinoSwap

DinoSwap’s total supply is 131,989,110 coins and its circulating supply is 62,762,687 coins. DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

DinoSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DinoSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DinoSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

