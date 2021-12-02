Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIISY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Direct Line Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at $14.21 on Thursday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $18.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.26.

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

