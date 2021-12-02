Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Trading Down 5.7%

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) was down 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.68 and last traded at $22.68. Approximately 149,432 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,399,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Discovery by 4.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,233,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,736,000 after purchasing an additional 49,683 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Discovery by 15.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,132,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,818,000 after purchasing an additional 152,252 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC grew its stake in Discovery by 4.0% during the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 351,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,636 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Discovery by 63.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,620,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,783 shares during the period. Finally, Taal Capital Management LP grew its stake in Discovery by 35.0% during the second quarter. Taal Capital Management LP now owns 269,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 69,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

