DistX (DISTX) Tops One Day Volume of $40,117.00

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded up 46.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 2nd. In the last week, DistX has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. DistX has a total market cap of $23,723.64 and approximately $40,117.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DistX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DistX Coin Profile

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. The official website for DistX is www.distx.io . DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

DistX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DistX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DistX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DistX using one of the exchanges listed above.

