DistX Price Down 28% Over Last 7 Days (DISTX)

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. DistX has a market capitalization of $16,501.60 and approximately $28,132.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DistX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DistX has traded down 28% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00063435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00071232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00094956 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,518.16 or 0.08003384 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,339.42 or 0.99798663 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00021724 BTC.

About DistX

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. DistX’s official website is www.distx.io . DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

