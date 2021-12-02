Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Bought by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3,126.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,378 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth $47,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth $53,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 11.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHC stock opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.71. The firm has a market cap of $623.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $5.58.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 14.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently -4.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHC shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

