Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Buys 84 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 91,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,903,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $284.36 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $259.93 and a 12-month high of $339.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.52.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

