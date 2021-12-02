Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Sells 10,097 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,097 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in AT&T by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $22.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average is $27.36. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

